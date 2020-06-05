Earlier this week, the official selection for this year’s Cannes Film Festival was announced despite the festival not going ahead in physical form. The selected films will be badged with the ‘Cannes 2020’ branding and amongst them is this interesting-looking film starring Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round, the first trailer for which has just been released through Screen. Amongst the cast of the film is Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, Magnus Millang, and Maria Bonnevie

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, who also wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm. It centres on four friends – all high school teachers – who test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

Their initial results are positive with classes and results improving; however, as they continue the experiment the results become more extreme.

It a shift in genre from Vinterberg’s last film, Kursk (aka The Command), and I really like the look of it.

You can watch the first trailer below.