Here’s the latest trailer for the home invasion film Becky, which stars Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, and Robert Maillet. The film is getting a release starting from later this week in certain territories.

Jonathan Milott & Cary Murnion (Cooties, Bushwick) are behind the camera for this one and it looks great.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Becky will hit North American territories (digital and drive-ins) from 5th June with other territories to follow.

Here’s the new trailer.