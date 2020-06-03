After shutting down production following the outbreak of Covid-19 earlier in the year, the two Mission: Impossible movies, parts seven and eight, are reportedly set to resume shooting in September.

Speaking with Variety, Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the movies, said that it is ‘the plan’ for the films to resume outdoor filming then. “That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place,” he told the trade.

The films’ first assistant director Tommy Gormley has also been speaking to BBC Radio 4 about recommencing shooting.

“We hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to. We hope to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio,” he said.

Film and television productions shooting in the UK were given the go-ahead just recently following the lockdown that started back in March.

Shooting is reportedly set to carry on until April 2021 and then the post-production process will kick-off to get the first film ready for a November 2021 release. The following film will then hit cinemas in November 2022.