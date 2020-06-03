The digital release of the documentary On The Record has been set by Dogwoof for later this month. The film comes from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and recounts the experiences of several female employees at Def Jam Records in the 1990s and exposes the consequences of speaking out publicly and going on the record about their experiences of sexual harassment. The film had its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It will land in the UK on-demand on 26th of June.

Here is the official synopsis as provided by Dogwoof.

In the 1990s Def Jam Records, co-founded by Russell Simmons, was a powerhouse music label where the biggest names in rap and R’n’B were signed; Drew Dixon was a rising star in the A&R department, scouting for new talent. More than 20 years after she left the label, in the wake of #MeToo, Drew decided to share her story with the New York Times, this is the story of the consequences and fallout of going public. Other survivors alongside Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams, Alexia Norton Jones, Jenny Lumet, and Sheri Sher also submit their testimony and expose the systematic and insidious culture of workplace abuse that many attribute as the price for rising up the ranks.

You can watch the trailer below from the US distributor (which is HBO Max).