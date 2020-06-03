Taking place over a weekend in Manhattan, A Rainy Day in New York revolves around youthful lovers Gatsby (Timothee Chalamet) and Ashleigh (Elle Fanning) who find their relationship being tested after the latter gets entangled with film auteur Roland Pollard (Liev Schrieber). She is roped into the city’s high-rolling movie scene after an interview with the filmmaker goes awry while Gatsby explores New York in his own way – bumping into old friends, crashing parties, and wandering museums with Chan (Selena Gomez), the little sister of his ex-girlfriend. However, Gatsby and Ashleigh’s misadventures soon have drastic implications for their relationship. In short, its quintessential Woody Allen.

There’s an eccentricity to Allen’s script here that will deter many; the characters are caricatures and the dialogue sounds as though the filmmaker hasn’t ever had a conversation with anyone in their 20s. It’s a slog to start with. That being said, there’s a great deal of amusement to be had from inhabiting this world for 90-minutes with these people after a while. Once Gatsby and Ashleigh go their separate ways, the story becomes far more involving as it indulges a myriad of plot tangents. Admittedly, it does so in a haphazard manner but there’s something quite likeable about Allen’s dreamy New York. The film is at its best when it’s focused on Gatsby; a fast-talking intellectual that would likely claim he was “born in the wrong era”, his arc is easily the most interesting – a poker addiction, hints of a rebellious past and a troubled relationship with his parents. His dynamic with Chan is where the film truly soars, reminiscent of old-fashioned romantic movies.

Chalamet is expectedly bubbly in the role; he brings the right amount of buoyancy to the character, light in his step, and lilt in his voice – it’s a very self-aware performance, he’s clearly enjoying himself and it’s a lot of fun to watch too. Fanning also offers strong work, but it’s Selena Gomez that is the standout here; despite her limited screen-time, her performance as Chan is so energetic and charming and her chemistry with Chalamet is so electric that it really elevates their dynamic. The scenes where they chat about movies, idealistic romances, and wander around museums are when ‘A Rainy Day’ is in its stride. So much so that you just wish the film would stay with them longer, Chan especially – grounding this hyper-realised, romanticised world.

That’s the issue with A Rainy Day in New York; when it works, it does so terrifically – it’s romantic and soaring and cute. The best scenes are when Allen just lets his characters free – whether it’s Chan and Gatsby at a piano; Gatsby’s intimate discussion with his mother; the delicately composed final scene. Sadly, the two worlds of the story (that of Ashleigh’s and that of Gatsby’s) feel in conflict with one another; Ashleigh’s story feels more trite while Gatsby’s is more sprawling. Just as you’re starting to get into the rhythm of the scene, Allen pulls you out to throw you into the other narrative. The pace can suffer as a result, feeling quite clunky and jarring as it tries to weave these stories together. Fanning’s world is populated with colourful performances though – from Jude Law, Liev Schrieber, and Diego Luna – and there’s something to be said about how it parodies the controversy Allen finds himself in. But it’s never as compelling as when the story is focused on Gatsby’s more fascinating Manhattan escapades – a pastiche to old-school romance; the dreamer’s perspective of love and life in the bustling, rainy New York.

A Rainy Day In New York is available on-demand from Friday 5th June.