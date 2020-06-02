Coming to digital in less than a week is Simon Bird’s Days of the Bagnold Summer which stars Monica Dolan and Earl Cave. The movie is the directorial debut from Bird who you may know from his work acting in the likes of The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner. We have a new poster for the movie which is out on digital on 8th June.

Here’s a little bit about the movie.

Sue (Dolan) works in a library. Daniel (Cave) eats crisps and listens to Metallica. This was the summer Daniel was due to spend with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida. But when they cancel his trip at the last minute, Sue and Daniel suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together. An epic war of wills ensues in the unassuming battleground of their suburban home as they each reckon with private tragedies – and pursue their personal passions. DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER is a tender, funny coming-of-age story; an acutely observed portrait of growing pains, friendship and family life.

We have a nice little interview with Simon Bird coming up later in the week, so keep your eyes open for that. You can watch a clip from the film here.

Here’s the latest trailer.