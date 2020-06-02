Ahead of its debut on our screens very soon, here’s your very first look at Matthew Rhys in the first trailer for period crime series Perry Mason. This one will land on HBO and Sky and features a brilliant cast. John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, and Matt Frewer in the eight-part series

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the limited series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys), based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression – but a kidnap gone wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Perry Mason will land on Sky and NOW TV on 22nd June following its US debut on HBO. Here’s the trailer.