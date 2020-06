Apple TV+ has debuted a first look image from their upcoming series Ted Lasso, a new comedy show from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, that will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 14.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

You can check out the image above. We’ll bring you more, including a first trailer (hopefully), very soon.