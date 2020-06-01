It seems that the marketing for Tenet is really building with yet another teaser trailer being released to make us want even more of the latest Christopher Nolan. The film is still set for release in mid-July (at the time of writing) with the movie set to be the first major studio movie to hit cinemas since they closed back in March.

Here’s the official synopsis for Nolan’s latest, which is led by the superb John David Washington.

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel. Inversion

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh are also amongst the cast. It is set for release in cinemas on 17th July.

Here’s the latest tease courtesy of the folks at Esquire. The full trailer can be seen here.