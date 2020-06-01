We love Josh Gad’s ‘Reunited Apart’ web series that is raising some big cash of good causes during the coronavirus outbreak, and the latest could be the best yet. We teaser this at the tail end of last week, but yesterday it happened – a 50-minute web chat featuring the cast and creatives behind the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie series.

The chat Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Ian McKellan, director Peter Jackson, co-writer Fran Walsh and many more come together to chat about the series. This is an absolute must for fans of this iconic, award-winning franchise.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ reunion comes following previous ‘Reunited Apart’ installments that have covered The Goonies, Back To The Future, and most recently, Splash!

Watch the latest episode below.