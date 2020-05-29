Ahead of its debut on the home streamer next month, Netflix has dropped the trailer for Curon, a new series from Italy. After 17 years, a woman returns home with her teenage twins. When she mysteriously vanishes, her children must reckon with a shadowy family legacy.

Here is the official synopsis.

Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.

I must admit to knowing next to nothing about this new series, but the new trailer intrigues me.

Curon will arrive on Netflix from 10th June.