Here’s some good news on a Friday for you. It seems that a sequel to this year’s big-screen Sonic The Hedgehog movie is getting a sequel! Variety reported the news before the film’s director, Jeff Fowler, took to social media to show his delight. Round two with the blue!

ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE!! ??https://t.co/YTabuZy08C — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 28, 2020

Jeff Fowler and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will all return for another adventure, which was alluded to at the end of the first movie with the certain introduction of a familiar character.

Sonic The Hedgehog was a huge success for Paramount Pictures during the early part of the year taking in a massive $306 million around the world from a reported $85 million budget. It is now available on the home formats where it continues its success.

Powered with incredible speed, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet in this action-packed hit that’s fun for the whole family.

No news at this stage as to who will return cast-wise for the follow-up but we’ll keep you posted.