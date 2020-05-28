Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has debuted a trailer for the upcoming Lenox Hill, a new docu-series coming to the streamer soon.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Follow the journey of four real doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — who struggle to balance their personal lives with the highs and lows of working on the frontlines of America’s healthcare system. From birth to brain surgery, each patient’s story offers a rare, inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine.

Lenox Hill arrives on Netflix from 10th June. Here’s the new trailer.