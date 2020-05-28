Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has premiered the trailer for a new comedy special. Jo Koy: In His Elements, which comes to the streaming service very soon.

Here is the synopsis for the stand-up special which lands on 12th June.

For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new special, Jo Koy: In His Elements, launching June 12. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. He also uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

Watch the trailer below.