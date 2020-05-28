Pin 0 Shares

The John Wick movies have been hugely successful. Over the three movies, the box-office has seen nearly $600 million and we absolutely love them too. But, it seems that the original movie may have been called something else – it was reportedly changed to John Wick because Keabue Reeves kept getting the official title wrong.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, screenwriter Derek Kolstad said that it was Reeves who contributed to calling the film John Wick rather than its original title, ‘Scorn’:

“The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick,” he said.

“Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn’. I can’t imagine it being Scorn now,”

Kolstad added that there isn’t an official title for ‘John Wick 4’, which is in development, as yet. The film will kick off shooting once Reeves is done on ‘The Matrix 4’ and then be released on 27th May 2022.