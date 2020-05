Pin 0 Shares

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Under The Riccione Sun, a new movie coming to the streamer very soon.

We have a brief synopsis for the film which comes to the streamer on 1st July.

Mara, Tommy, Guenda, Marco, Emma, Ciro, Furio, Camilla, Bea, Gualtiero will be totally changed by the end of the summer. Maybe not all of them… but just wait and see for yourselves.

Watch the first teaser below.