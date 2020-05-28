Pin 0 Shares

For episode four of his popular ‘Reunited Apart’ series, it seems that Josh Gad is bringing together the cast of the Lord Of The Rings movies. Teasing a video for an event set to land on YouTube this Sunday, Gad linked up with Sean Astin (following their connection on The Goonies reunion a couple of weeks ago), along with fellow cast members Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom, and Sir Ian McKellen.

No news on who else may join ‘the call’ come Sunday, but we’re hearing that it could include director and co-writer Peter Jackson, Andy Serkis, Sean Bean and more.

The event kicks off from 9am PT, 12pm EST and 5pm BST. Hit it here to check out the YouTube channel and check out the teaser below.