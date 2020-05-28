Pin 0 Shares

The folks over at Curzon have set a 31st July release date for the film Make Up. The film will debut on their on demand platform from the end of July and in cinemas also. The movie comes to the screen by Claire Oakley.

A gripping psychosexual thriller set in a Cornish holiday camp that blends poetic realism, body horror and lesbian romance. An auspicious debut feature from Claire Oakley with a breakthrough performance from Molly Windsor.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film.

When reserved teenager Ruth (Molly Windsor) finds a smeared lipstick stain on her boyfriend Tom’s (Joseph Quinn) mirror and a strand of red hair on his T-shirt, a sense of unease creeps into their caravan.

Refusing to confront Tom with the discovery, Ruth’s mind whirls with spectres of jealousy. When she starts to work with the confident and vivacious Jade (Stefanie Martini), her scarlet nails and the hint of red in her hair amplifies Ruth’s growing fixation.

Ruth tries to keep her misgivings at bay but her haunting suspicions begin to feed an obsession that threatens her relationship with Tom. As a distance opens up between them, Ruth finds herself both intrigued and fearful of getting closer to Jade. Little did she know something entirely different from jealousy may be haunting her…

