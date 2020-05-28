Pin 0 Shares

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios have released the first gameplay footage from their upcoming video game ‘Fast & Furious Crossroads’, a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious universe.

The ‘Fast & Furious Crossroads’ story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

‘Fast & Furious Crossroads’ puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death-defying heists and iconic vehicles, ‘Fast & Furious Crossroads’ will be available for PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 7, 2020. The game will provide fans with an exciting story-driven experience, and an unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode, on which more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

You can check out the first footage below.