We’ve just got word of a brand new trailer and poster for the upcoming Viena and the Fantomes, a new film starring Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood and Caleb Landry Jones. It will arrive in some territories from the end of next month.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival-no matter the cost.

Viena and the Fantomes is written and directed by Gerardo Naranjo. The full cast is as follows: Dakota Fanning, Jeremy Allen White, Frank Dillane, Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Steele, Philip Ettinger, and Ryan Leboeuf with Caleb Landry Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Evan Rachel Wood and Jon Bernthal.

US audiences can expect this on digital and on demand from 30th June.

Here’s the trailer.