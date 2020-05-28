Pin 0 Shares

The organisers of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which will not go ahead in physical form this year, have announced that they will announced the official selection for the festival at the beginning of June.

In an official release on Thursday evening, Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, the Festival’s General Delegate, said that they announce the line-up of the 73rd edition of the Festival de Cannes live on Canal + on Wednesday 3 June at 6:00pm, as well as on the Festival’s website and across its social media.

As every year, the event will take place at the UGC Normandie in Paris.

For the occasion, the Festival’s General Delegate will reveal 2020’s Official Selection, the films to be awarded the Cannes stamp of approval upon their release in cinemas and screenings at certain festivals.

This year’s Cannes was set to go ahead in May before the coronavirus outbreak took hold globally. Spike Lee was to preside over the jury as well as present his new film Da 5 Bloods, which hits Netflix at the beginning of June. It is expected that he will return as president of the jury in 2021.