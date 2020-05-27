Pin 2 Shares

Doctor Strange and Sinister helmer Scott Derrickson is set to direct a sequel to the cult movie Labyrinth, so reports Deadline. The film is set to be written by Maggie Levin and will be a follow-up to the 1986 original movie that starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

The film is set up at TriStar Pictures, so reports the trade blog.

There’s no news in terms of story or cast at this stage, but this is exciting news for fans of the original movie.

Labyrinth hit cinemas in the summer of 1986 but hardly set the box-office alight taking in just $12.9 million around the world. Since then it has won over legions of fans and achieved cult status.

The movie revolves around Sixteen-year-old Sarah (Connelly) who is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie).

More news on the sequel as it comes in.