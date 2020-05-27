Pin 2 Shares

Producer Jon Landau has spilled the beans in terms of some of the plot in the in-production Avatar movie sequels that are being directed by James Cameron. Landau spoke to New Zealand outlet RNZ and revealed that the films are about the Sully family, Jake (sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their offspring.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives.”

The official Twitter page for Avatar has been very proactive on social media during the shooting of the new movies, regularly updating fans with images from the set.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water’s surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

The films are expected to reconvene shooting in New Zealand very soon following a break in production to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first sequel will be released in cinemas starting in December 2021. The third movie will come out two years later, the fourth in 2025 and the final sequel, ‘Avatar 5’, in December 2027.