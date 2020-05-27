Pin 2 Shares

We’ve just been sent along a brand new featurette for this week’s new rental release The High Note. The film features a great cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, and Ice Cube. The movie will be released in most of the major territories from Friday through Universal Pictures.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

You can watch the featurette below and check out the film on on-demand services from Friday 29th May.