Josh Gad has continued on his quest to reunite the cast and crew of some of his favourite movies. After successfully bringing back together, virtually, the casts and creative team behind the likes of The Goonies and Back To The Future, Gad served up another classic for his third ‘Reunited Apart’ YouTube video, the folks behind the 1980s movie Splash!

On Josh Gad’s YouTube channel, ‘Reunited Apart’ has been set up to raise funds for first responder charities, and Gad got together with the likes of director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, Eugene Levy, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel to reminisce about their time working on the classic 1986 movie. There was even a surprise appearance from Ryan Reynolds who paid tribute to the late, great John Candy.

This is superb work, and all for a superb cause. Keep them coming Josh!

Watch the video below.