We’ve just heard from the folks at StudioCanal that they are to release the classic 1988 thriller The Vanishing on the home formats in June.

The George Sluizier masterpiece is regarded as one of the best suspense thrillers ever made. Based on the novel ‘The Golend Egg’ by Tim Krabbe, The Vanishing is the ultimate tribute to Alfred Hitchcock with the ending to prove it.

Whilst touring in France, a young couple (Rex and Saskia) stop for a break at a roadside service station. Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) leaves Rex (Gene Bervoets) to browse around the shops and vanishes leaving no clues as to her whereabouts. Three years later Rex begins to receive taunting postcards from Saskia’s supposed abductor and is drawn into a terrifying battle of cat and mouse in his desperate quest to discover the fate of his missing lover.

We have some visibility of the box art for both the DVD and Blu-ray above. There is no information in regards to the bonus features as yet but we’ll keep you posted. Look out for the new home release, available from 8th June.