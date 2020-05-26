Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a trailer for a superb documentary coming to digital next month, a feature-length look behind Paul Verhoeven’s classic Showgirls and the phenomenon that followed, titled You Don’t Nomi.

When Showgirls was released in 1995, Paul Verhoeven’s salacious NC-17 look at Vegas dancers was met by critics and audiences with near-universal derision. But in the intervening decades, the film has inspired an ever-growing fan community and impassioned debate over its quality, artistic intent, and messages about sex and gender. Guided by a chorus of film critics, scholars, and fervent devotees, Jeffrey McHale’s documentary explores the legacy and broader implications of Showgirls, while diving into its cultural inspirations as well as its place in Verhoeven’s filmography.

This one is being released by Bulldog Film Distribution on digital in the UK from 12th June and debuts in the year that Showgirls celebrates its 25th anniversary. Check out the latest trailer below.