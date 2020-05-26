Pin 0 Shares

Despite SXSW and Cannes being cancelled, the 2020 Venice Film Festival will reportedly go ahead. This year’s event is due to kick off in Venice from 2-12 September and, according to trade paper Variety, that event will still happen with Cate Blanchett (above in Thor: Ragnarok) presiding over the jury.

If the festival does go ahead, it will be the first major international film festival since Berlin back in February.

Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto confirmed that the festival will proceed in September but, because of international travel restrictions, would see fewer films in the line-up. The festival usually overlaps with the Toronto International Film Festival on the other side of the pond so it will be interesting to see what form that takes also.

