Mike Hodges’ horror film Black Rainbow is getting a newly restored home release on the Blu-ray format courtesy of the folks over at Arrow Video.

Martha Travis (Rosanna Arquette, Pulp Fiction, Crash) is a travelling clairvoyant on the road with her sceptic father (Jason Robards, Once Upon a Time in the West, Magnolia). During a séance Martha communicates a message from a dead man to his wife in the audience. Shocked, the wife insists her husband is still alive. Later that evening the husband is killed by a ruthless assassin. As Martha foresees more and more tragic events journalist Gary Wallace (Tom Hulce, Amadeus, Animal House) follows the pair in pursuit of a hot story… with catastrophically eerie results.

The release is set for the 6th of July. Here are the extensive bonus materials list and box art.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS:

– Brand new restoration from the original negative approved by writer-director Mike Hodges

– Original stereo 2.0 PCM uncompressed audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Surround Sound options

– Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

– New audio commentary by film historians Kat Ellinger and Samm Deighan

– Archival audio commentary by Mike Hodges

– Message in a Bottle: Archival ‘Making of’ documentary

– Archival interviews with Jason Robards, Tom Hulce, Rosanna Arquette – Archival featurettes ‘8 Minutes’; ‘Disasters’; ‘Seeing the Future’; ‘Behind the Rainbow’ featuring interviews with Hodges, Arquette, Robards, producer John Quested including behind-the-scenes imagery

– Trailer

– Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Nathanael Marsh

– FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring new writing on the film by author Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Mike Hodges and more illustrated with stills