The Shows Must Go On continues is weekly free-to-stream series and this week steps away from Andrew Lloyd Webber for a bit of teen drama/comedy in Hairspray. The Universal-backed YouTube channel will debut the 2016 production of the hit musical, Hairspray Live! making it available for 48 hours for audiences in the UK.

Maddie Baillio, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Harvey Fierstein, and Ariana Grande are amongst the cast of this particular staging of the smash hit..

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Hairspray Live!” takes place in 1962 Baltimore. Plump teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV program. When against all odds Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight and meets a colourful array of characters, including the resident dreamboat, Link; the ambitious mean girl, Amber; an African-American boy she meets in detention, Seaweed; and his mother, Motormouth Maybelle, the owner of a local record store. Tracy’s mother is the indomitable Edna, and she eventually encourages Tracy on her campaign to integrate the all-white “Corny Collins Show.”

Previous titles to be streamed on the YouTube channel include Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and many more.

The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel can be found at the end of the link.