Alex Pettyfer’s directorial debut Back Roads is getting a digital and DVD release from next month. The film will arrive on digital download from 15th June and on DVD and VOD from 29th June. The feature is based on Tawni Odell’s novel of the same name, who also penned the screenplay with Adrian Lynne. Amongst the impressive cast is Pettyfer, Jennifer Morrison (The Report), Juliette Lewis (A Million Little Pieces) and Nicola Peltz (Our House).

Here’s the official synopsis:

After his mother (a gritty Juliette Lewis) goes to jail for shooting and killing his abusive father, Harley Altmyer (Alex Pettyfer) is left to care for his three younger sisters in a rural Pennsylvania town. The uneducated Harley works two dead-end jobs to preserve what’s left of his family, including the rebellious, sexual 16-year- old Amber (Nicola Peltz). Angered and traumatized by his painful past, Harley finally begins to feel hope when he connects with an older, married woman (Jennifer Morrison), and they embark on an affair. When shocking family secrets emerge, Harley’s life begins to spiral downward, leading to a devastating conclusion that impacts the entire community.

Soho Studio Distribution will release the film on the various formats in the UK on the above dates. You can check out the trailer, we believe from the US release, below.