The trailer has arrived for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dear.. which will arrive on their screens from the beginning of June. The docu-series consists of 30-minute episodes profiling game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired.

The official synopsis for the ten-episode series is as follows:

One person’s story can change the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear… profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired. Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” ad for the Apple Watch, Dear… is an inventive approach to biographies of the influential people who are shaping culture and society today using letters that fans have written to them. Dear… focuses on key moments from subjects’ lives and their work that has profoundly impacted not only the individuals who have written letters but the world at large.

All ten episodes of Dear… will land on Apple TV+ from 5th June. Here’s the trailer.