We’ve just been sent along some release info for the documentary film Roger Waters: Us + Them which comes to digital download next month through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The film documents the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist Roger Waters and will release on 4K, HD and SD Digital on Tuesday 16th June. The release will also include all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses”) as well as A Fleeting Glimpse, a documentary short featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

As the founding member, lyricist, composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd, US + THEM presents Waters’ powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love. Based around his acclaimed, sold-out US + THEM worldwide tour of 2017-2018, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here, as well as his most recent album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there. Using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences. It captures Waters’ legendary live performances and takes the audience on an emotionally charged, thought-provoking journey.

