Ahead of its official launch later this week, HBO Max has debuted a new Looney Tunes cartoon online for all to see. This is just one of a bunch of new cartoons coming to the new streaming service which launches on 27th May.

The official synopsis for the new Looney Tunes series is as follows:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience.

Each new Looney Tunes cartoon will comprise of two new shorts and run for approximately 12 minutes in length in total.

You can watch one of the new cartoons in full below.