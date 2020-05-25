Pin 0 Shares

To celebrate the release of the Tom Hanks film A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood we are giving away a copy of the film on Blu-ray.

Tom Hanks (Cast Away) portrays Mister Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer, portrayed by Matthew Rhys (TV’s “The Americans”), is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbour.

The Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases are loaded with bonus features sure to please both longtime fans of Mister Rogers and newcomers to the Land of Make-Believe, including over 15 minutes of additional scenes, an adorable blooper reel, an all-new featurette starring Daniel Tiger, filmmaker commentary and a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into bringing this heartwarming and inspiring story to life.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is available to Download and keep today and on Blu-ray and DVD on 8th June.