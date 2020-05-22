Pin 2 Shares

Apple TV+ has given us our very first look at their upcoming series Little Voice. The series is a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, a coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles.

Amonst the cast are Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper. Little Voice follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

Take a look at the first look image above. Little Voice comes to Apple on 10th July.