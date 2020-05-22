Pin 0 Shares

To coincide with its physical home release we have been given a behind the scenes featurette from the superb Richard Jewell to share. The clip, provided by Warner Brothers Pictures, looks at the true story of this excellent film which is now available on digital and will hit DVD on 8th June.

Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, Richard Jewell tells the story of the security guard who discovers a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Games and takes swift, heroic action, saving countless lives. But in a turn of events, he becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by the press and public alike. The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Paul Walter Houser.

You can check out our review of the film on digital here and check out our exclusive clip below.