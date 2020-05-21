Pin 0 Shares

A new trailer has arrived from an upcoming movie titled Relic which stars Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote. The film will come to cinemas and on VOD in the North American territories on 10th July. The film is awaiting release in other territories but did have a premiere at this year’s Sundance back in January. It was also part of the selection of the SXSW festival which was set to take place in March.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together. RELIC had its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 to critical acclaim, praising the film as a fresh and terrifying twist on the notorious haunted-house tale.

Watch the brand new trailer below courtesy of IFC Midnight. We’ll bring you more news on when the film will be released internationally as soon as it is available to us.