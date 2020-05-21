Pin 5 Shares

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed that it has listened to fan demand and will release ‘The Snyder Cut’ of Justice League sometime next year. The project will be presented as either a four hour movie or in six episodic chunks on the new HBO Max streaming service. Snyder surprised fans with the news on Wednesday during a live online commentary of his film Man of Steel with Henry Cavill.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in an official release.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

There’s no news on where this will pop up internationally, nor is there any definite release other than ‘2021’. It’s great news for fans though and for those curious as to what could have been.

HBO Max launches on 27th May.

More as we get it.