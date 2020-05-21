Pin 0 Shares

We are just weeks away from the release of the next big Disney movie, this time directly onto its streaming platform, Disney+. Artemis Fowl was originally set to land in cinemas this month, but when the cinemas closed due to coronavirus, the decision was made to move the film to find an audience. A new featurette for the movie has just been released by the Mouse House and you can check it out below.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan— so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad, and Judi Dench. Conor McPherson wrote the screenplay. Disney’s Artemis Fowl streams exclusively on Disney+ on June 12th. Here is the new featurette.