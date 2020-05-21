Pin 0 Shares

Curated online streaming service MUBI has introduced a new ‘Library’ making available hundreds of movies hand-picked by its creators.

The library, a completely new section consists of MUBI releases, past specials, retrospectives, double bills and other exclusives, highlights include: Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady On Fire, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir (pictured), Kantemir Balagov’s Cannes prizewinner Beanpole, Juliano Dornelles & Kleber Mendonça Filho’s acclaimed siege thriller Bacarau, Jospehine Decker’s energetic Madeline’s Madeline and masterpieces from Jean-Luc Godard, Dario Argento, Satyajit Ray, Chantel Akerman, Federico Fellini and Michelangelo Antonioni among others.

Library will sit alongside MUBI’s Now Showing section, which will continue to introduce a new film every day and remain the destination for brand new content coming on to the streaming service.

Library is available on the web, and will come to MUBI’s Apple and Android apps soon.

This is exceptional stuff. You can check everything out at the end of this link.