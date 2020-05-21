Pin 0 Shares

If there was even a teaser trailer made to want me to watch a movie right now then this one for Lost Bullet might be it. This brief look at the June-released movie has no dialogue but tons of action and sets up the premise for a fun ride.

Here’s what we know about the movie so far.

Lino is a whiz mechanic with a knack for building ram cars – until he gets arrested for a heist gone wrong. Scouted by the chief of a special drug law enforcement unit, he’s offered a deal to avoid prison. Nine months later, Lino has definitely proven his worth. But as he’s wrongfully accused of murder, he’s left with no option but to find the only proof of his innocence – the bullet from the crime, lodged in a missing car.

I’m in. Watch the teaser for Lost Bullet, which arrives on Netflix on 19th June below.