He’s the man behind some of the most iconic movies of the past few decades and he’s still going strong with his most recent release, the near four-hour behemoth The Irishman. Martin Charles Scorsese is a film director, producer, screenwriter, as well as an actor. He has a career span of over 50 years. Through his films, absorbing themes such as catholic concepts of guilt and redemption, crime and tribalism, Italian-American identity & faith became well celebrated among movie lovers.

Here, we will discuss some excellent films by Scorsese that you that are available across most of the streaming platforms. These are an absolute must-watch for every single Scorsese fan.

Raging Bull

This superb American film is an anecdotal drama based on wrestling released in 1980. The storyline of the movie is based on Jake LaMotta’s journal.

In the film, Jake LaMotta, the protagonist of the film, is a boxer. His self- destructive and uncontrollable anger, animalistic appetite & sexual jealousy destroyed his marital relationship. The film also portrays a character of LaMotta’s brother cum manager, who helps LaMotta to battle out his devils. Joe Pesci played this character.

Though Martin Scorsese was reluctant to develop this film at first, after establishing a strong connection with the storyline, he decided to make a film on this. Thus a new masterpiece had born. The film got released on 19th December, New York, and its box office total was a solid $23.4 million, a satisfactory amount against the budget of the film ($18 million). Though mixed reviews addressed the film, it was nominated for Academy Awards, and now it is mentioned as one of the best Scorsese’s work.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese had astonished the entire film world with the film named, The Wolf of Wall Street. It is an American comedy crime film, released in 2013. The storyline is composed of Terence Winter, got from the book of the name by Jordan Belfort.

The storyline revolves around the career and the private life of Belfort and his firm, Stratton Oakmont on Wall Street. The film illustrates the rise and consequent fall of Belfort with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of the protagonist in Belfort, while also acting as the film’s producer

Casino

The film Casino is another masterpiece made by Martin Scorsese. The film got released in 1995, is an epic crime film starring Sharon Stone, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. The film has its base from a book named, Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas.

The story moves around a handicapper Jewish-American Gambling expert, who is placed to oversee daily hotel & casino operations by the Chicago Outfit. The film has portrayed the exact essence of casino enthusiasm with multiple casino scenes. If you are craving for indulging in the same experience in real life, click here to gather more information.

The Departed

The Departed is a 2006 film written by William Monahan and directed by Scorsese. It is a remake of the film Infernal Affairs. The Departed brought together several remarkable stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen and Matt Damon – all in one movie.

The storyline uses Boston as a backdrop, where an Irish Mob boss plants Colin Sullivan (Damon) in Massachusetts State Police as a mole. On the other hand, the police’s undercover state trooper William Costigan (DiCaprio) is investigating and infiltrating Costello’s crew.

After recognising the situation, Costigan and Sullivan both attempt to find out other’s identities.

Taxi Driver

In 1976, another masterpiece of Martin Scorsese appeared and drew everyone’s attention towards it. Taxi Driver is an American neo-noir psychological thriller drama film, originating from the remarkable writing of Paul Schrader. The movie stars Jodie Foster, Leonard Harris and, of course, Robert De Niro.

The film tells a story of a lonesome taxi driver, Travis Bickle (De Niro), who is engulfed by insanity and plotting to assassinate presidential candidates. Being utterly detached from reality, he planed these assassinations only because he was obsessed with saving the world. By the end of the film he has implemented and executed a plan to rescue a 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).

Concluding Lines

Different slices of human life, special emotions, and numerous unknown stories have been enlightening though Martin Scorsese’s films. He has received multiple Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards for intriguing films like the aforementioned Taxi Driver, The Departed and Raging Bull. So, if you consider yourself as a hardcore Martin Scorsese fan, you may have already watched many of its films. If you haven’t seen any of the above or are new to the filmmaker following his more recent works, we urge you to check all of these out at your earliest opportunity.