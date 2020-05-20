Pin 2 Shares

Following a successful debut briefly in cinemas and then on premium video on demand, Universal Pictures has released the full home release info for The Invisible Man which will come to Digital Download 19th June 2020 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD 29th June 2020.

The film follows a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone.

The new home release delivers up twenty minutes of exclusive bonus content, including a chance to better get acquainted with the film’s leading actress: Elisabeth Moss, feature commentary with the writer/director and deleted scenes. This is reportedly the uncut version of the film, not shown in cinemas.

All of the bonus content can be found below.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY TM , 4K ULTRA HD AND DVD: