Trolls World Tour is set to debut on Digital 13th July 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™, and DVD 27th July, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Dance Party Edition includes an interactive dance party mode where viewers are introduced to dance moves to learn while they watch the film, lyrics to sing along, and surprises featuring their favorite characters! This special Dance Party Edition includes bonus content, such as an exclusive original short film starring the unforgettable Tiny Diamond, deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes exclusives with the power-house musical cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and many more. This fun and entertaining family film is the must-own movie of the summer.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new movie, one of the first to debut on premium video on demand earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that closed most cinemas.

Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that’s bigger—and louder—than ever before! In TROLLS WORLD TOUR, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony. When the power-hungry ruler of the Rocker Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollskind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever!

Here are the planned bonus features for the release.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

DANCE PARTY MODE – As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, this on-screen experience encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey. With sing-along and dance elements, interactive pop ups and more, it’s sure to be a world of fun!

TINY DIAMOND GOES BACK TO SCHOOL – In this exclusive original short film, journey back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to figure out how to be the cool kid and ‘fit in’.

TROLLS DANCE ACADEMY – Compilation of How-To-Dance pieces from Dance Party Mode

Pop Waltz Country Funk KPop Reggaeton



TROLLS WORLD TOURIST MAP – Cloud Guy provides a quick “tourist guide’s” view of the six realms that make up Trolls Kingdom.

Trolls Village Symphonyville Lonesome Flats Vibe City Volcano Rock City Techno Reef



DELETED SCENES WITH INTROS BY DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH*

Cooper’s Destiny Let’s Go Save the World Bicycle Built for Two Breaktime Meet the Bounty Hunters Making New Friends Cloud 9



TROLLS PERFECT HARMONY – Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music.

– Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music. TROLLS WORLD TOUR BACKSTAGE* – A behind-the-scenes making of featurette showcases Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson as some of the talent behind the Trolls and the process of bringing the them to life.

Opening Act Headliners Encore!



FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH

* Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & Digital