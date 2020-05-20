Pin 0 Shares

A brand new trailer has dropped for Antebellum which stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. The new look dropped on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show. After a slight delay, the film will now debut in cinemas in August.

In the film, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

The due date for Antebellum is 21st August. Here’s that trailer.