Netflix has delivered a new trailer for The Last Days Of American Crime, a new movie coming very soon. The film is based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini from back in 2009. Olivier Megaton directs from a screenplay by Karl Gajdusek, who wrote Trespass in 2011 and co-wrote the 2013 Tom Cruise movie, Oblivion.

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

The film arrives on Netflix on 5th June. Watch the trailer below.