In an unexpected movie, the Tom Hanks-led war movie Greyhound is heading direct to Apple TV+. The film was set to bow in cinemas through Sony Pictures this month but, due to the coronavirus outbreak, was pushed back. Now it seems that Apple has bought the movie from the studio and will release it on its streaming platform soon.

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events, from a screenplay by and starring Tom Hanks, a first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war. The film is directed by Aaron Schneider and also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elizabeth Shue.

There’s no release date set by Apple as yet but we’ll keep you posted.