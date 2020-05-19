Pin 3 Shares

David F. Sandberg is an outstanding filmmaker bringing the likes of Annabelle: Creation and Shazam! to the screen. I love some of the filmmaker’s early short films like Lights Out, a 2013 short that was made into a feature a couple of years late and it looks like he’s returned to his roots with a fantastic new horror short made during the lockdown.

This one is called Not Alone In Here and stars Sandberg’s wife and collaborator Lotta Losten. It’s only six minutes long and well worth a watch – I recommend not doing that if you’re on your own a home in the dark at the moment as there is some spooky goings on. However, Sandberg asks one to watch this one loud and in the dark… if you dare.

The story centers on a who woman suspects she’s not alone in her house and you can check it out below.