Lionsgate has just sent along the full home release details for The Personal History Of David Copperfield which comes to the various formats next month. The film comes to Digital Download from 13th June 2020 and will be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray™ from 15th June 2020. This is he UK release of the film. Other territories will follow.

Adapted from the classic novel by Charles Dickens, THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD brings to life one of the author’s most cherished characters. From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield (Dev Patel) is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

The film is directed by multi-award winner Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, In the Loop, The Death of Stalin), written by Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell (The Thick of It, In the Loop), and produced by Armando Iannucci and BAFTA-nominated Kevin Loader (The Death of Stalin, My Cousin Rachel).

The Personal History Of David Copperfield arrives on Digital Download from 13th June 2020 and will be available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray™ from 15th June 2020. We’re still awaiting the bonus materials from the distributor but we’ll update you when they come in.